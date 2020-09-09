Two industry leaders, Astute and Socialbakers join forces to provide a unified omnichannel platform for customer experience management and AI-driven insights for global brands

Astute, Inc.("Astute") a leading customer engagement and Voice of the Customer ("VoC") platform, today announced its acquisition of Socialbakers a.s. ("Socialbakers"), a market-leading unified social media marketing platform. The acquisition will allow global brands to manage research, content, engagement, social listening and VoC in a single software-as-a-service ("SaaS") platform.

Socialbakers' AI-powered social media marketing platform is used by more than 2,500 enterprise and mid-market brands around the world. Socialbakers' SaaS platform enables brands to reach and engage with audiences across social media channels via one unified platform. With consumers spending increasingly more time discovering content, engaging with brands, and purchasing products online, social media has become the primary channel for brands to deliver exceptional customer experience, from the first touchpoint to post-purchase care.

Astute's current AI-driven solutions cover a broad range of applications, including a robust omnichannel customer engagement platform, Voice of the Customer, and customer relationship management ("CRM") systems. Astute is an end-to-end solution for interacting across all channels where today's consumers want to engage with brands, eliminating friction while capturing first-party data to drive insights across the business. The company has been supporting global brands' customer experience improvement initiatives for 25 years.

"The lines between customer care, customer experience, and marketing have become increasingly blurred, presenting real challenges for companies," said Mark Zablan, CEO of Astute. "Combining the market-leading social media marketing capabilities of Socialbakers with Astute's engagement suite not only helps our customers tackle this challenge more effectively, but also marks a major milestone along Astute's journey towards becoming the end-to-end customer engagement platform that the Chief Customer Officer needs to succeed."

"Consumer demand for outstanding omnichannel customer experience means brands are looking for a unified platform to manage the customer journey across all touchpoints," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO at Socialbakers. "We are very excited to be joining with Astute to provide brands with an integrated customer experience platform, enabling them to deliver a best-in-class experience across the entire omnichannel customer journey. Today, many brands are already leveraging both of the Socialbakers and Astute platforms, and we are looking forward to expanding our combined offering to brands and businesses around the world."

This transaction marks an important step in Astute's mission to becoming the Chief Customer Officer's platform of choice. The company's momentum is also evidenced by recent developments such as the addition of experienced SaaS technology executive Mark Zablan as CEO, acquiring VoC leader iperceptions, bringing on new customers such as The Emerson Group, and winning multiple awards including the 2020 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company and Business Intelligence Group's Best Places to Work Award.

About Astute

Astute is a full-service end-to-end customer engagement platform for the world's largest global brands. Astute unifies all first-party data across the customer journey, offering AI-driven customer self-service, agent desktop CRM, social media management, and powerful Voice of the Customer tracking and analytics. No matter how customers choose to engage, Astute elevates the interaction while capturing invaluable first-party data to improve the journey. Winner of the 2020 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company and CUSTOMER Magazine's 2020 Contact Center Technology Award, Astute's commitment to innovating the customer experience is well-recognized in the market. Learn more at?astutesolutions.com.

About Socialbakers

Socialbakers is the trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise and mid-market brands. Leveraging the largest social media data-set in the industry, Socialbakers' AI-powered social media marketing suite helps brands large and small ensure their investment in social media is delivering measurable business outcomes. With over 2,500 clients across 100 countries, Socialbakers is the leading social media management platform, tracking 10 million social profiles across all major social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google+, and VK.com. Socialbakers has been a Facebook Marketing Partner since 2011, a Pinterest Marketing Partner since 2017 and a LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2017. For more information, visit www.socialbakers.com.

