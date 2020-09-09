EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its electronic waste and mining business initiatives.

EnviroLeach continues to pursue and develop commercial relationships in the primary and secondary metals sectors for its patented metal recovery technology. In the primary metals sector the Company is focused on opportunities for the recovery of gold from concentrates and ores including In-Situ Recovery. In the secondary metals sector the focus is the recovery of gold and other metals from electronic waste ("E-Waste").

Bulk Test Results on E-Waste Material

Between December 2019 and June 2020, the Company processed 32 individual test lots of E-Waste with a combined weight of over 215,900 lbs at its processing facility. The results of these tests confirmed:

The efficacy of the EnviroLeach processes with average metal recoveries in excess of 90%;

Reagent consumption and processing costs; and

Plant processing capacity at the targeted rate of 1 tonne per hour.

As a result of this test, the following target metals recovered and shipped to smelters and refiners:

196 troy ounces of Gold

1,360 troy ounces of Silver

25 troy ounces of Palladium

15.7 tonnes of Copper

Test Results on Mining Concentrates

In 2020, the Company has processed gold bearing concentrates for a number of mining clients. These tests demonstrated the efficacy and scalability of the EnviroLeach leach process and the recovery and reusability of the leach solution. The tests resulted in the production of 462 ounces of gold from concentrates with gold recoveries over 95%.

Commercial Relationships and Partnerships

Further to EnviroLeach's June 15th Corporate Update, the Company continues to develop commercial relationships for the application of its technology and is in discussions with numerous potential suppliers, licensees, partners and gold mining companies worldwide.

COVID-19 Pandemic Effects

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the E-Waste recycling sector. The global E-Waste supply chain has been severly disrupted due to decreased access to supply and logistics challenges. This global disruption impacted EnviroLeach's operations, notably the previously announced staged production rate increase to full plant capacity.

In response to this unprecedented operating environment, EnviroLeach is working to expand its supply chain with marketing initiatives targeting domestic and international recyclers. Due diligence is now underway with several potential suppliers in accordance with E-Waste recycling industry best practices.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

