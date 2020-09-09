Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Generates Record Revenue for the Month of August 2020; Most Revenue for a Month of August in Company's History

VANCOUVER, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), today announces that it generated record revenue for the month of August 2020. After having recently reported the 23rd profitable quarter in a row for the quarter ending on June 30, 2020, Adaptive has achieved the single largest revenue for any month of August in the Company's history. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) via its streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for all U.S. cable TV markets.

The Company reports that despite the nation-wide temporary business closures beginning in March, following CDC guidelines to stem the COVID 19 pandemic, Adaptive was able to continue deployment of scheduled ad insertions throughout its network, as well as continue installations of new proprietary Adaptive hardware systems to keep expanding its network. Accordingly, it has just generated the most revenue for any single month in the Company's entire history.

In connection with this announcement, the Company's CEO, J. Michael Heil, stated "While we expected a revitalization of the market as advertisers recommenced their marketing efforts after the pandemic "shelter in place" orders terminated, we are extremely pleased with our results for August sales. Candidates and political parties are now unleashing solid media buys as we enter the final two months prior the 2020 presidential elections. Particularly with continued limitations of personal appearances due to Covid-19 preventative measures, television is, again, a key tool to getting a candidate's message out to voters."

It is generally recognized within the industry that the traditional schedule for launching political ads in 2020 was substantially affected by the pandemic.

Mr. Heil continues: "We expect the current trend of increased ad frequency throughout our network to continue, thus further improving our financial performance for the 3rd quarter of 2020 and for the remainder of the year. In addition, the Company has several new technology projects in development that we expect to launch in the near future, which will carry us into the years beyond this election cycle."

ABOUT ADAPTIVE

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. The Company targets and serves the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Currently, the Company's technology and business model allows it to dynamically serve over 75 designated marketing areas in over 40 states. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit: www.aatv.co.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, licensing arrangements, joint ventures, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, delays in the Company's development of its products and services, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to effectively implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

