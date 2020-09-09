The global bladder scanner market is expected to grow by USD 29.44 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Bladder Scanner Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), Type (3D bladder scanner and 2D bladder scanner), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/bladder-scanner-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urological diseases. In addition, the technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the bladder scanner market.

The prevalence of urological disorders has increased significantly over the years. Urological diseases are very common in the geriatric population. Some of the commonly diagnosed diseases in the geriatric population such as dementia, cerebral infarction, stroke, and spinal disc herniation cause concomitant neurogenic bladder and other voiding difficulties. The prevalence of urological diseases is also increasing in the general population. For example, the prevalence rates of urinary incontinence conditions are about 1.4 in men and 2.5% in women in the general population. In 2018, there were about 33 million individuals with overactive bladders and more than 25 million people with urinary incontinence in the US. The rising prevalence of such urological diseases is increasing the demand for bladder scanners, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Bladder Scanner Companies:

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. operates its business through segments such as BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers BBS Revolution bladder scanner, BARDSCAN IIs Real Time Ultrasound Bladder Scanner, and others.

Caresono Technology Co. Ltd.

Caresono Technology Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers products such as PadScan HD2 Bladder Scanner, PadScan HD5 Bladder Scanner, and PadScan HD3 Bladder Scanner.

EchoNous Inc.

EchoNous Inc. operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers a wide range of bladder scanners, such as EchoNous Bladder, which is one of its key offerings.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers bladder scanners such as Vscan, Versana Active, Versana Premier, and others.

Interson Corp.

Interson Corp. operates its business through the Unified product segment. The company offers a wide range of bladder scanners, such as ViewBladder 10 Point-of-Care Bladder Scanner, which is one of its key offerings.

Bladder Scanner Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Bladder Scanner Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

3D bladder scanner

2D bladder scanner

Bladder Scanner Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

