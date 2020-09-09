The global tabular alumina market size is expected to grow by 155.90 thousand MT during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005533/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tabular Alumina Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Tabular alumina is used in numerous high-temperature applications due to its unique microstructure and high purity. Some of the key properties of tabular alumina include high density, low water absorption, extreme hardness, chemical inertness, high thermal conductivity, high resistance to thermal and mechanical shock, and excellent abrasion resistance. All these factors have contributed to the high demand for tabular alumina in various refractory applications across end-user industries such as iron and steel, cement, petrochemical, foundry, nonferrous metallurgy, glass, and incineration. Thus, the growing use of tabular alumina in several applications is expected to drive the growth of the global tabular alumina market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44771

As per Technavio, the increasing use of tabular alumina in absorbents and desiccants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Tabular Alumina Market: Use of Tabular Alumina in Absorbents and Desiccants

Tabular alumina is used as an adsorbent and desiccant across various end-user segments such as oil and gas, construction, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, refractories, and water treatment plants. Desiccants are basically used to remove excessive humidity which can generally degrade or destroy products that are sensitive to moisture. Tabular alumina balls can be used as desiccant bed supports. Adsorbents are chemicals that are typically used across industries for the purification process. Thus, the increasing use of tabular alumina as abosorbents and desiccants will drive the growth of the market.

"Other factors such as the growth of the cement industry, and surging demand for tabular alumina in APAC will have a significant impact on the growth of the tabular alumina market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Tabular Alumina Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the tabular alumina market by application (refractory, abrasives, and oil and gas) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The APAC region led the tabular alumina market share in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing focus on reviving oil and gas production projects.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005533/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/