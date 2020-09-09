The global immunodiagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 11.71 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Immunodiagnostics Market Analysis Report by Product (Reagents and consumables, and Immunodiagnostic systems) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of POCT. In addition, automation and system integration is anticipated to boost the growth of the Immunodiagnostics Market.

There is an unmet clinical need for the timely diagnosis of life-threatening conditions such as sepsis and acute cardiac infarction. Serious conditions with a high mortality rate can incur greater patient costs and strengthen the impetus for rapid POCT. Trillium Diagnostics licensed a cell-free DNA sepsis marker to develop new immunodiagnostics. Traditional companies offering sepsis POCT devices in Europe and the US include Axis Shield, Roche, and bioMérieux. POCT for cardiovascular biomarkers is a strategic immunodiagnostic focus area, even for non-traditional healthcare companies. Fast, accurate, portable, and simple to interpret POCT supports healthcare providers in alternative healthcare settings. Thus, the adoption of POCT is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Immunodiagnostics Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories has business operations under four segments: established pharmaceuticals products, nutritional products, diagnostic products, and medical devices. The company offers immunodiagnostics through Abbot Diagnostics. The company develops instruments and tests to detect changes in genes and chromosomes to aid with earlier diagnosis, selection of therapies and monitoring of disease progression.

bioMérieux SA

bioMérieux SA operates its business through two segments: clinical applications and industrial applications. The company offers immunodiagnostics through clinical laboratories in the diagnosis of infectious diseases and metabolic disorders. The complete range of systems and reagents offered by the company offers over 90 different immunoassays.

Danaher Corp.

Danaher Corp. has business operations under three segments: life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. The company, through its subsidiary Beckman Coulter, focuses on providing immunodiagnostics. It offers a wide range of blood coagulation analyzers through its key brands such as Radiometer and HemoCue.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through two segments: pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. The company offers immunodiagnostics through its heterogeneous immunoassays, which is a centralized point of care solutions.

OraSure Technologies Inc.

OraSure Technologies Inc. has business operations under two segments: OSUR and DNAG. The company offers OraQuick In-Home HIV Test, OraQuick HCV Rapid Antibody Test, and OraQuick HCV Rapid Antibody Test.

Immunodiagnostics Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Reagents and consumables size and forecast 2019-2024

Immunodiagnostic systems size and forecast 2019-2024

Immunodiagnostics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

