Conveyor Maintenance Australia Market to Cross US$ 700 Mn by 2026; Fall in Industrial Activity During Covid-19 Outbreak Hurts Demand, says Future Market Insights

Conveyor maintenance service providers are displaying increased interest in hygiene service offerings to bolster demand for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The Australia conveyor maintenance market is projected to display steady growth through 2026 crossing a valuation of US$ 700 Mn in the projection period. A new report by FMI has stated that the covid-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate effect on the Australian conveyor maintenance market. Suspended industrial activities in myriad industrial sector, coupled with health concerns for players working with conveyor assemblies has reduced demand. However, applications in essential sectors such as food and medicine will provide opportunities to sustain operations and revenue.

"Increasing implementation of strict regulatory policies associated to environmental concerns reducing mining activities in Australia for the near future. Consequently, the demand for conveyor systems and maintenance services is expected to be impacted throughout the forecasting period," states the FMI analyst.

Australia Conveyor Maintenance Market- Critical Takeaways

Skirting components are gaining importance in terms of maintenance, owing to safety features and key roles in reducing operational downtime.

Metal conveyor maintenance applications will contribute significantly to revenues, owing to higher numbers of moving components.

Western Australia is displaying major growth opportunities for service providers owing to the prevalence of minerals and mining operations in the region.

Australia Conveyor Maintenance Market- Drivers

Rising consumption rates of processed foods in the country has been a major contributor to conveyor systems and maintenance services.

Automation and sanitation improvements in maintenance technologies bolster adoption rates.

Australia Conveyor Maintenance Market- Restraints

High operational and capital costs amid falling commodity prices is a key challenge for market players.

Shortage of adequately skilled conveyor maintenance workers hinders overall market growth.

Coronavirus Impact on Australian Conveyor Maintenance Market

Australian industries have been going through a nationwide lockdown, and with second wave of cases in select regions, the recovery has not been linear. Health concerns are higher for workers operating at conveyor systems. Consequently, suspension of industrial activities has hurt the demand for maintenance services. Further, conveyor maintenance operations are reliant on essential industrial sectors such as food and medicine. On the other hand, financial stimulus from governments, coupled with innovations towards conveyor hygiene and automation have gained importance to sustain operations throughout the crisis period.

Competitive Landscape

Mato GmbH & Co. KG, Endless Belt Service Pvt. Ltd., Rema Tip Top Australia, Minprovise Pvt. Ltd., Flexible Steel Lacing Co., Habasit Australia Pvt. Ltd., Nepean Engineering & Innovation Pvt. Ltd., and Fenner Dunlop Australia Pvt. Ltd., are some of the leading conveyor maintenance service providers.

Major players in the conveyor maintenances market are pushing for product and service innovations to with the integration of new technologies to appeal to wider range of end user industry applications.

For instance, BSC Sales Service has revealed multi-point lubrication conveyor systems for automated lubrication processes in confectionary production facilities. Flexco Elevate has unveiled its Belt Conveyor Intelligence real-time monitoring software system for belt conveyor maintenance operations in Australia. Further, Martin Engineering has introduced a belt cleaner position indicator, which helps to monitor service life of conveyor systems.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the conveyor maintenance market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the conveyor maintenance market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to conveyor type (rubber, metal, and plastic), service type (component fixing, and maintenance services) component type (conveyor belt, roller & idler, cleaner, and others), and end use industry (mining, industrial & automotive, pharmaceutical, food processing, and others).

