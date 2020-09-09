DJ TUI AG: The holders of the Senior Notes due October 2021 have agreed to suspend potential future limitation of TUI's financial indebtedness

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: The holders of the Senior Notes due October 2021 have agreed to suspend potential future limitation of TUI's financial indebtedness 09-Sep-2020 / 15:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *The holders of the Senior Notes due October 2021 have agreed to suspend potential future limitation of TUI's financial indebtedness* *Hanover, 9 September 2020*. Pursuant to the terms of the revolving credit facility between TUI, KfW and a consortium of banks, the additional KfW-tranche granted as part of the EUR 1.2bn support package is subject to a waiver or suspension of a potential future limitation of TUI's financial indebtedness under the EUR 300,000,000 2.125% Senior Notes due 26 October 2021 (the *Senior Notes*). With the expiry of the voting period of a vote without meeting (Abstimmung ohne Versammlung) pursuant to the German Act on Debt Securities (_Schuldverschreibungsgesetz, SchVG_) on 8 September at 24:00h CEST the holders of the Senior Notes have given their consent to an according suspension. Once effective, this results in an increase of the coupon to 9.5% p.a. of the nominal amount of the Senior Notes as of 1 October 2020 and an additional payment of 2.0% of the nominal amount of the Senior Notes per quarter as of 1 April 2021. In addition, TUI AG commits to an early redemption of the Senior Notes (in full or in part) from certain additional funds raised by TUI AG provided that such funds raised by TUI AG amount to at least EUR 150m. Further, the resolution fee increases from EUR 1,000 per EUR 100,000 nominal amount of Senior Notes to EUR 3,000 per EUR 100,000 nominal amount of Senior Notes. The amendment of terms and conditions of the Senior Notes is expected to become effective in the course of October 2020. With the issuance of a convertible bond (alternatively a bond with warrant) by TUI to the Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) in the amount of EUR 150m, all funds resulting from the EUR 1.2bn support package as announced by means of an ad-hoc dated 12 August 2020 would, upon fulfilment of all further customary conditions for disbursements, then be readily available to TUI. *ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES* Mathias Kiep, Group Director Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ Investor Relations +49 (0)511 566 1425 and Corporate Finance Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435 Group Investor Relations *Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas* Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823 Relations Manager Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321 Relations Manager *Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia* Ina Klose, Senior Investor Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318 Relations Manager *Media* Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024 Media Relations *DISCLAIMER* FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement. ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 83823 EQS News ID: 1129479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2020 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)