The global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market is expected to grow by USD 36.58 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 11%.

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the rise in the geriatric population. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems market.

High blood pressure often leads to hypertension, which is one of the most significant risk factors responsible for a majority of deaths worldwide. In 2017, about 75 million adults in the US had blood pressure, of which only 54% had their blood pressure under control. Hypertension increases the risk of various diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, and kidney failures, thereby putting pressure on the walls of arteries. Hypertension could also result in the damage of the retina and its nerves, sexual dysfunction, bone loss, and conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea. The prevalence of hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases increases with age. With the expanding global geriatric population and the growing prevalence of hypertension, the demand for ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems will increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Companies:

A&D Co. Ltd.

A&D Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Measurement and Weighing Instruments Business and Medical and Healthcare Business. The company offers a wide range of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring systems. Some of the key offerings include TM-2430, TM-2430-DP3, TM-2441, and TM-2440.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. CardioSoft Diagnostic System and TONOPORT V Ambulatory Blood Pressure System Cardiosoft Diagnostic System are the key offerings of the company.

Halma Plc

Halma Plc operates its business through segments such as Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental Analysis, and Medical. Some of the key offerings of the company include Oscar 2 Monitor Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, RBP-100 Automatic Blood Pressure, ri-cardio 24-hour ABPM, ri-champion N Automated Blood Pressure Monitor, and others.

Hillrom

Hillrom operates its business through segments such as Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, Surgical Solutions, Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. Some of the key offerings of the company include ABPM 6100 Blood Pressure Monitor, ABPM 7100 Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, Ambulo 2400, and others.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips NV operates its business through segments such as Diagnosis Treatment, Personal Health, Connected Care, and Other. IntelliVue MX40 is the key offering of the company.

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Arm-based

Wrist-based

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

