DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM)

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM) 09-Sep-2020 / 14:59 GMT/BST London, UK, 9 September 2020 Edison issues initiation on Oasmia Pharmaceutical (OASM) Oasmia is a specialty pharma company focused on developing improved formulations of well-established cancer drugs through its proprietary XR-17 platform technology. Its technology has received validation though a global partnership deal for lead asset Apealea (Cremophor-free paclitaxel) with Elevar Therapeutics across a variety of cancer indications. Apealea's initial indication is ovarian cancer (approved in Europe), and Elevar is in discussions with the FDA for the pathway to US approval (we forecast launch in FY23). Oasmia's newly appointed management has defined a strategy to realign the business, further leverage on its platform competencies and expand its pipeline through acquisitions as it moves to the ultimate goal of sustainable profitability. We value Oasmia at SEK2.82bn or SEK6.29/share. We initiate coverage with a valuation of SEK2.82bn or SEK6.29/share including net cash of SEK274m, based on a risk-adjusted model of the future royalties and milestones we expect for Apealea (ovarian cancer only), docetaxel micellar (prostate cancer) and an indicative value for the animal health business. We do not include the XR-17 platform, or other cancer indications in our valuation. Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Dr John Priestner, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com [5] Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [6] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [7] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [8] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [9] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1129477 09-Sep-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2565376f391962de29235902ddb7765f&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: mailto:financials@edisongroup.com'subject=Re:%20Palace%20capital 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 9: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=1129477&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2020 09:59 ET (13:59 GMT)