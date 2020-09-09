The hyperspectral imaging market is expected to grow by USD 568.86 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The rise in the number of territorial conflicts has forced governments across the world to adopt modern technologies to ensure the safety of their citizens. Also, the rising fear of terror attacks has fueled the growth of products that provide perpetual surveillance. This has increased the demand for hyperspectral imaging devices such as night vision cameras in the defense sector. Night vision cameras are also widely used in smart homes and industries to identify unusual activities during the night. The rising demand for night vision cameras is hence, expected to drive the growth of the global hyperspectral imaging market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing number of medical diseases will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Increasing Number of Medical Diseases

Hyperspectral imaging devices find many applications in the medical field such as diagnosing non-invasive diseases and surgeries. For instance, hyperspectral devices are used to transmit and capture reflected light from the tissues. This offers quantitative diagnostic data related to tissue pathology. Moreover, these devices are quite safe to use and do not emit any dangerous or harmful radiation. With the growing number of chronic diseases, the demand for hyperspectral imaging devices is expected to increase during the forecast period.

"Rising number of research projects using hyperspectral imaging techniques and the growing awareness about the use of hyperspectral imaging devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Hyperspectral Imaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the hyperspectral imaging market by Application (Military and surveillance, Healthcare, Food and agriculture, Remote sensing, and Other applications) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North America region led the hyperspectral imaging market in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rising demand for hyperspectral imaging from the food and beverage industry in the region.

