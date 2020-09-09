Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti's recent client engagement Industry trend analysis in the NFC and QR Code Payments Market is now available for FREE download. The resource provides comprehensive insights into:

An overview of the recent trends and market innovations in QR code and NFC technology

Key client challenges and gaps in addressing the needs of the dynamic market

Infiniti's approach, industry expert recommendations, and solutions offered to the client

Business impact and progress achieved by the client through this engagement

The mobile payment industry is expected to revolutionize the way we make payments, as it merges newer technological innovations, such as wearables, biometrics, near field communication (NFC), and Quick Response (QR) code.

"With COVID-19 normalizing minimum human interactions, cashless payments could witness momentous demand, offering unprecedented opportunities for existing and new players offering these services," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Through Infiniti's recent engagement for a financial and retail technology company, our industry experts helped the client to assess trends in payment technologies like NFC and QR code technologies. They also identified ways to capitalize on these advancements to bridge the digital and physical worlds to offer its customers new services and enhance the overall customer experience. Through the twelve-week engagement, the company gained comprehensive insights into changing consumer expectations from these technologies, applications, and usage of QR Code and NFC, and also analyze the application of these technologies in industries other than payments.

With a targeted industry trend analysis and competitor intelligence, Infiniti's industry experts also helped the client strategize for the adoption of QR code and NFC technologies, penetrate new sectors for contactless payments, and identify competitor strategies for similar technologies in different regions.

