On request of Ecoclime Group AB, company registration number 556902-1800, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with effect from September 14, 2020. Shares Short name: ECC B -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 24,372,448 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012729937 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 202649 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556902-1800 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------------------- Industry 50 Industrials -------------------------------------------- Supersector 5010 Construction and Materials -------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.