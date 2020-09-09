DJ SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Result of AGM

SDV 2025 ZDP PLC (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP PLC: Result of AGM 09-Sep-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. SDV 2025 ZDP PLC RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - 9 SEPTEMBER 2020 The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today all resolutions were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 1 to 4 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 5 and 6 relate to Special Business, as set out below: Resolution 1: To receive the Report of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the period ended 30 April 2020. Resolution 2: To receive and approve the Directors' remuneration report for the period ended 30 April 2020. Resolution 3: To re-elect Mr Myles as a Director. Resolution 4: To re-appoint Hazlewoods LLP as Auditor and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. Resolution 5: To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy as set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report. Resolution 6: THAT the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 ('the Act') to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company ('the Rights') up to an aggregate nominal value equal to GBP4,833,333, being one-third of the issued ZDP share capital as at 30 April 2020. A copy of the resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/nation al-storage-mechanism [1] Enquiries: Maitland Administration Services Limited - Company Secretary 9 September 2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: AGM TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800KMX33J3VAJUU95 Sequence No.: 83826 EQS News ID: 1129489 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2504ad1d8b05d3208c4198d8f6d69e2f&application_id=1129489&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

