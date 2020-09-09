The Leadership Development Group: Join TLD Group For a Compelling Conversation With Dr. Ronald L. Copeland, One of Healthcare's Leading Minds in The Areas of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) will be hosting a discussion featuring Dr. Ronald L. Copeland, Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Officer for Kaiser Permanente, on Tuesday, September 15th from 11:30 AM-12:30 PM EDT. Dr Copeland will connect the current status of the US health system, the social justice movement, and Kaiser Permanente's views on the impact of racial disparities and social determinants on health. The session will be co-facilitated by TLD Group's Advisory Board Chair, Bob Sachs, PhD, and TLD Group's founder and CEO Tracy Duberman, PhD. Click here to register.

"Bob Sachs, who was formerly Vice President of National Learning and Development, Kaiser Permanente, and I are looking forward to an insightful conversation with Dr. Copeland to hear about the organization's long term commitment to access to care for all and to ED&I," said Tracy Duberman. "We invite all to join us to hear concrete examples of how these views impact care and investments at Kaiser Permanente, as well as discuss charting a path forward toward a more equitable future for healthcare."

Dr. Ronald L. Copeland currently serves as the Senior Vice President of National Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Strategy and Policy and Chief Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity Officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. A recently retired board-certified general surgeon, he joined Kaiser Permanente in 1988 after a six-year honorable tour of duty in the United States Air Force Medical Corps. Prior to his current role, he served as president and executive medical director of the Ohio Permanente Medical Group.

The Leadership Development Group is committed to supporting organizations on their journey toward creating a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive workforce by offering the following ED&I support: Diversity Dialogues/Listening Circles; Assessment and Coaching; Life-Cycle Talent Management Consulting; Culture Shaping; and, Leadership Academies.

For access to TLD Group's series of ED&I educational opportunities, visit https://www.tldgroupinc.com/equity-diversity-inclusion. These offerings include a podcast on Applying Ecosystem Leadership to Systemic Change with Ron Phillips, SVP of Human Resources - Retail & Enterprise Modernization, CVS Health; a blog post on Change is Incumbent on All of Us; and a recorded webinar on Building a Culture of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion with Dr. Dale Caldwell and Rev. Gil Caldwell.

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a global talent development consulting firm for leaders, teams, and organizations across the health ecosystem -- including providers, payers, and pharmaceutical companies. Solutions include executive, physician, clinical, and R&D leadership assessment and coaching, organizational development consulting, and group leadership academies designed to engage and empower leaders to take on the myriad challenges facing the industry and position their organizations for success. TLD Group's worldwide faculty of over 400 organizational development practitioners, academicians, coaches, and consultants with deep expertise across the health industry offer targeted insights and deliver highly impactful results. For more information on developing customized leadership programs, visit https://www.tldgroupinc.com/.

