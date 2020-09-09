Armon Anderson: Your Journey To Self-Love Starts Here; Author And Speaker, Mr Self Love On Radical Self-Love And Acceptance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / "So many years of education, yet no one taught us how to love ourselves, until now". Mr Self love has dedicated his life to teaching others the power of self-love and how to achieve it.

Armon Anderson, also known as Mr Self Love, is revolutionizing the path of self-love. As a coach, motivational speaker, and author, he has dedicated his life to teaching others that self-love is the cure to self-hate, the beginning of self-healing and the end to self-destruction.

Although Armon's journey was paved with pain, he made the conscious decision to harness his painful past and utilize his experiences to achieve greater self-awareness and eventually, self-love. When his alcoholic father abandoned him at a young age, he found a crossroad. One road would lead him down the same path of bitterness and self-destruction his father had endured, while the other would require hard work and discipline but would ultimately lead to his betterment. Armon chose the latter.

However, the next few years would present challenges of their own, and when he found himself in a toxic, abusive relationship in his early 20's, he was again forced to make a difficult choice. A particularly venomous interaction served as the wake-up call he needed. He was forced to look within and realize the power he held to change his future. Upon leaving his abusive ex, Armon vowed to hold himself accountable for the events of his life and began to look internally for love, instead of relying on outside sources for validation. This experience proved vital in his journey and taught him that despite dysfunctional parents, abusive relationships, or unfortunate circumstances, each individual possesses the power to set boundaries and put their well-being first.

"Self-awareness is the key to self-love. When you love yourself, the type of people you attract changes."

The understanding that self-love is the key to living a life of abundance and transformation is at the core of the beliefs he seeks to instill in each of his clients, both through 1-1 coaching and within the pages of his newest book, Selflovology: Your Journey to Self Love Starts Here, available February 2021. In his book, Armon explores the roots of love, offers compelling personal experiences, and provides readers with the tools to begin their journey towards loving themselves.

"The beauty of self-love is that we can achieve it at any age! By looking within ourselves, we can take accountability and find healing. This is not to say that achieving self-love is easy, rather, it's just the opposite", Armon is quick to clarify.

Unfortunately, other self-help coaches often tend to make the journey to self-acceptance sound easy, or as though it is an overnight accomplishment. This is simply not the case.

"The journey to self-love is a daily choice, equally important as drinking water. If we were to live for three days without water, we'd be in danger. The same can be said for our self-love, we constantly need to be moving forward, evolving, dedicating time to working on ourselves."

So much of life is outside of our control, but if we can learn to know ourselves, take care of ourselves, and recognize our triggers, strengths, and shortcomings, the way we handle the adversity life presents will be radically impacted. Armon is passionate about making resources to unlock self-love and acceptance accessible to all. Through his newest offering, a monthly membership service, individuals can access daily inspiration, video content, and coaching tools aimed at personal growth and transformation. The journey won't be instantaneous, but the benefit of living a life built on honesty, self-love, and awareness is invaluable and will continue paying dividends for decades to come.

