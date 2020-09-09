One World Publishing: LA Based DJ and Producer Figment Pledges 100% of Profits From Latest Trax Records Release To Artists Affected By COVID-19

LA based music producer Figment continues growing in popularity. Last month, EDMHouseNetwork announced that he was the winner of Insomniac Records' Discovery Project and EDM.com named him "One Of Top 5 Artists Who Stole The Show At Insomniac's EDC Festival". He recently signed with legendary Chicago-based TRAX Records and is slated to release his newest single with them titled "Klimmen en Dalen". Figment has pledged to donate 100% of the profits from the single to EDM producers and artists who have suffered financially from COVID-19.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Figment, the fast-rising LA producer/DJ and host of the "Not Figment" Podcast, is set to release his newest single "Klimmen en Dalen" with the legendary Trax Records. Figment is pledging to donate 100% of his profits from the single to EDM producers and artists who have suffered financially from COVID-19. To support the release, check out the track on Spotify here https://open.spotify.com/album/7tdsf04AfUJkP14ylNz8uc

Figment is a Los Angeles based music producer & DJ who began turning heads after his standout performance at Insomniac's EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon Festival. EDM.com named him "One of 5 Artists Who Stole The Show" alongside Zhu, Nicole Moudaber and Claude VonStroke. Viewers agreed, because he then received the most votes in Insomniac's Discovery Project for best performance of the weekend.

These two massive wins led him to sign his first publishing deal with the iconic record label Trax Records. Instrumental in launching the careers of legendary house, acid and techno artists such as Marshall Jefferson, Frankie Knuckles, Phuture, Joey Beltram and many more, the Chicago-based label was founded by the late Larry Sherman and is now run by current CEO Rachael Cain.

"Klimmen en Dalen" will be released September 9, 2020. It comes soon after Figment's debut single, "Welcome to the Acid Jungle", which was released last month. "It's exciting," said Cain, also known as her stage name Screamin' Rachael. "When I heard Klimmen en Dalen the first time, it was just as exciting to me as the first time I heard the original Can You Feel It instrumental by Larry Heard. I am excited about Figment's talent. He creates music with a lot of tones. Music with a lot of feel. And he's just different. His track stands out. His music belongs on Trax."

Figment will be donating 100% of his profits from "Klimmen en Dalen" to EDM producers and artists who have suffered financially from COVID-19, since the music industry has suffered drastically from the global pandemic.

Figment is a Madrid born electronic music producer who is the latest winner of Insomniac Records Discovery project and was named one of Buzzfeed's "5 Unique And Original Upcoming Techno Producers To Watch In 2020". His move to LA and subsequent rise within techno circles has drawn eyes and ears to his unique take on electronic music, creating psychotropic techno that is equal parts chaotic and precise.

