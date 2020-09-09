Hannover House, Inc.: Hannover House Looks to Expand Into New Oklahoma Film Productions with Belle Starr, Primate, Meltdown and Production Facilities

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Fueled by the success of the current feature production of "Wildfire," Hannover House (OTC:HHSE) C.E.O. Eric Parkinson has released information on three upcoming Oklahoma-based features, plus the company's plans for a film production facility.

"PRIMATE", "THE LEGEND OF BELLE STARR" and "MELTDOWN" are each planned for feature production during 2021 in Oklahoma, primarily within the 14-county region of eastern Oklahoma comprising the Cherokee Nation.

First up is "Primate" for April 2021, a creature-feature originally developed for the SiFi Channel, but expanded into a theatrical level with a higher-profile cast and creature effects. A group of college students decide to investigate local sightings of a "Bigfoot-like" creature, only to become the hunted. Screenplay was written by Andy Sands, producer is Christian Large.

Summer of 2021 will launch "The Legend of Belle Starr"- a period-western covering the last few years of the life of the 'Bandit Queen' in Fort Smith and the Indian Territory, as she fought to survive and fought to stop the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889. Screenplay is by Jay Casey, Mike Snyder and Eric Parkinson. Director is Parkinson. The company has been in communication with three high profile stars for principal roles in the film.

Fall of 2021 will bring "Meltdown" - an action-adventure described as 'Die Hard' in a Nuclear Plant. Three major stars are expected for this film, which is planned for a budget in the $12-mm to $15-mm range.

"WILDFIRE" was launched last August, with three of four weeks of principal photography completed, and a final week of filming to occur this month. Initial response from distributors in all major media has put the film into an accrued profit position even before completion. The availability of incentives from the State of Oklahoma, and from the Cherokee Nation, creates a favorable financial foundation for the next productions being developed by Hannover House, including the three films set for production in 2021.

"Our decades of experience and success in film and video distribution provide Hannover House with a qualified position of selecting feature projects of strong commercial merit," said Parkinson. "Each of the films we are producing in 2021 has an identifiable distribution value that can be readily targeted for maximum revenue return. We have the benefit of working backwards, starting with concepts that we know as distributors are commercially friendly, and working our way back into getting them produced. So many other filmmakers pursue projects blindly, with no prior understanding of what will work commercially for the various, specific media outlets. We feel this marketplace insight gives Hannover House a valuable head-start towards maximizing revenues from each of our original productions," he concluded.

As part of a cost savings plan - as well as to build equity value for Hannover House - the company is looking at establishing a film production facility and campus in eastern Oklahoma. The proposed facility will house and feed a majority of crew members, as well as provide interior stage shooting capabilities, equipment, art and prop storage, as well as post-production editing and sound offices - all costs that are currently being incurred, but paid out to third party vendors.

"With a reliable supply of productions on slate for 2021, we can save money and build equity value for Hannover House in pursuing this concept of a production facility and campus," said Parkinson. "It's actually cheaper to acquire the equipment and facilities than to rent similar items out over-and-over again for each production," he said.

Current cast for "WILDFIRE" includes theatrical star ANNE HECHE (over $1.5-billion in cumulative box office films), "Yellowstone" star MO BRINGS PLENTY, singer-songwriter MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY and winner of NBC's "The Voice" competition, CHEVEL SHEPHERD as the lead. The story is partially inspired by the hit song "Wildfire" by Michael Martin Murphey, along with the Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse, and tells the story of a young girl seeking forgiveness following a family tragedy. Hannover House will release the name of the final principal star in the film - the actor portraying the girl's father - later this month during the last week of filming.

Hannover House, Inc. was formed in 1993 as a book publisher, Truman Press, Inc. and expanded into VHS and DVD distribution in 2002. The company added theatrical film releasing to its services in 2005 and merged to become a public company via the OTC Markets in 2010. The company has been developing a multi-studio streaming site called "MyFlix" which will launch soon with 43-supplier studios, over 12,000 available titles, and access via OTT, Internet and smart devices. Hannover House is also filing a Form 10-12(g) registration statement to enable the company to be listed onto the OTC: QB exchange.

Hannover House C.E.O., ERIC PARKINSON, has over 30-years of experience in film distribution and production, including 5-years as C.E.O. of multi-Oscar winning studio HEMDALE. The President of Hannover House is FRED SHEFTE, a former attorney and banker, and C.E.O. duties are being handled by RANDALL BLANTON, a CPA with extensive auditing and financial services experience.

