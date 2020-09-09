IMC International Mining Corp. Provides Update on Thane Property Work Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), is pleased to provide an update on its summer work program at its Thane Property in Northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company has completed a 10-week program which included ground geophysics, alteration mapping, along with rock, soil, and silt sampling. In total, the Company was able to collect 194 rock samples, 467 soil samples, and 3 silt samples from the Cathedral Area, as well as 29 soil samples collected from the Cirque area and 77 soil samples from the Mat area.

The main focus of the Phase 1 summer work program consisted of an Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical survey. Snow and weather conditions delayed the start of this geophysical survey by almost an entire month with work commencing August 9th. In total, 11.6-line kilometers were surveyed at the Cathedral Area. A total of 4 lines totaling approximately 7.1-kilometers with IP stations set at 100-meter spacings, and 3 lines totalling approximately 4.5 kilometers were surveyed with IP stations set at 25-meter spacings. The IP crew then moved and completed a single 1.5-kilometer line in the Cirque area to finish off the program. Rendering of the geophysical data is underway with a final interpretation expected within the next 2 weeks.

Soil samples were taken at 25-meter spacings along the IP grids since rock exposure in the lower valley is rare. Rock, soil and silt samples have been sent to ALS Laboratory in North Vancouver for analysis. As the results become available, the Company will provide updates via press releases.

A new showing within the Cathedral Area was discovered, which consisted of a 1.5-meter zone of magnetite breccia and veins on the hanging wall, and pyrite with lesser chalcopyrite in veins toward the footwall. The showing appears to have utilized a pre-existing joint which experienced significant dilation. Several rock samples were taken from this area and sent for assaying.

Geological and alteration mapping was centered on the Cathedral Area to help define areas most promising for a drill program. This work is now being compiled and will be used along with the Geochemical results and the Geophysical interpretation to target drill sights. The Company has also logged over 100 geological reference samples and created a digital geological library for the all rock units.

"We are very pleased with what was accomplished in our Phase 1 summer work program. The information that was collected has increased our understanding of the property and provided necessary data to aid in selecting sites for a drill campaign," stated Brian Thurston, Chief Executive Officer. "Although the late snow melt this year delayed the start of our work, we are still committed to compiling this summer's information as quickly as possible to commence drill pad construction."

ON BEHALF OF IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-778-928-6565

ABOUT IMC INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206 km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Email: ir@imcxmining.com

Telephone: +1-604-588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

