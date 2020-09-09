The global ENT disorder treatment market is expected to grow by USD 1.32 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1%.

The market is driven by rapid environmental deterioration resulting in several allergic conditions. In addition, advances in research on allergic disorders are anticipated to boost the growth of the ENT disorder treatment market.

The global air pollution levels have significantly increased over the past decade, which has exposed a majority of the population to poor air conditions. This can be attributed to the increasing use of chemical substances, especially in the agriculture and manufacturing industries. For instance, people in highly industrialized cities such as New Delhi and Beijing are more prone to chronic sinusitis due to the extreme levels of pollutants in the air. Moreover, the rising use of fossil fuels in various industries has increased the presence of harmful gases such as nitric oxide, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide in the air. Many such factors are increasing the prevalence of various allergic conditions, including ENT disorders, which is driving the growth of the global ENT disorder treatment market.

Major Five ENT Disorder Treatment Companies:

AbbVie Inc.

AbbVie Inc. operates its business through the Unified Business segment. The company offers Acarizax, which is an allergy immunotherapy tablet used for the treatment of rhinitis caused due to the signs and symptoms of house dust mite.

ALK-Abello AS

ALK-Abello AS operates its business through the Unified business segment. The company offers products such as Grazax and ACARIZAX for the treatment of ENT disorders.

Bayer AG

Bayer AG offers Claritin. This is an allergy immunotherapy that offers allergy relief and relieves sinus pressure for kids and adults.

Covis Pharma BV

Covis Pharma BV operates its business through segments such as Respiratory and Allergy, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology and CNS, and Authorized Generics. The company offers products such as ALVESCO, OMNARIS, ZETONNA for the treatment of ENT disorders.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers Bactrim (sulfamethoxazole and trimethoprim). This is a synthetic antibacterial combination product used to treat sinusitis caused due to bacterial infections.

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Rhinitis

Sinusitis

Otitis media

Tonsillitis

ENT Disorder Treatment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

