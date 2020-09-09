With $32 million in series B funding and an ever-growing project pipeline, air-based tracker startup, Sunfolding, is hoping to increase its hold in the tracker market with tech that's simple, light and can be installed on terrain previously thought untouchable.From pv magazine USA. Sometimes the best way to gain attention in a crowded market is to go entirely against the grain and carve your own niche, an idea both known to and embraced by US-based tracker manufacturing startup, Sunfolding. In this regard, the company has found success by eschewing existing single-axis tracker technology, instead ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...