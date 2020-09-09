INVENTIVA: Inventiva to participate at several investor conferences in September 2020



Daix (France), September 9, 2020 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will participate to five investor conferences in September 2020.





The event details are as follows:

Conference n°1: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

Event type: Corporate presentation, one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Time: 11:00 am - 11:20 am



Conference n°2: Roth Analyst Management Talk Series

Event type: Analyst Q/A

Date: Monday, September 21, 2020

Time: 12:00 am - 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) / 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm (Paris Time)

Format: Virtual analyst Q/A



Conference n°3: KBC Securities Virtual Life Sciences Conference

Event type: Corporate presentation, fireside chat, one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 11:00 am - 11:45 am



Conference n°4: 20th Annual Biotech in Europe Forum

Event type: Panel discussion

Topic: "Accessing US Capital Markets from Europe Panel"

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 5:30 am - 6:30 am (Eastern Time) / 11:30 am - 12:30 am (Paris Time)

Format: Virtual panel discussion



Conference n°5: Lyon Pôle Bourse Investment Forum

Event type: One-on-one, one-to-few and group investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Time: All day

Format: Hôtel de région, 1 esplanade Francois Mitterand, Lyon, France





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH.

Inventiva is also developing odiparcil, a second clinical stage asset, for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. A Phase I/II clinical trial in children with MPS VI is currently under preparation following the release of positive results of the Phase IIa clinical trial in adult MPS VI patients at the end of 2019.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program. Furthermore, the Company has established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases. AbbVie has started the clinical development of ABBV-157, a drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis resulting from its collaboration with Inventiva. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive milestone payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from the collaboration.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris



