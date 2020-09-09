Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 9 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 12,261 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 254p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 5,045,543 ordinary shares held in treasury and 62,548,452 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary