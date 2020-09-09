Regulatory News:

SergeFerrari Group (Paris:SEFER) (FR0011950682 SEFER), a leading global manufacturer of innovative flexible composite materials marketed under the SergeFerrari and Verseidag brands, listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C, today announces that its half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2020 has been made available to the public, in French, and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

It is available in French for now on Serge Ferrari's Investor website sergeferraribourse.com under the section https://www.sergeferraribourse.com/informations-financieres/documents-financiers.html and also on the French regulator (AMF) website amf-france.org.

Next financial press release: Q3 2020 revenues, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after market close.

ABOUT THE SERGE FERRARI GROUP

The Serge Ferrari Group designs, develops, and manufactures innovative composite materials for lightweight architectural and outdoor applications in a global market estimated by the Company at around €6 billion. The unique characteristics of these products make them ideal for technical applications in three fields: architecture, specialties for industry professionals, and composite membranes for the consumer market. Its main competitive advantage is based on the implementation of differentiating proprietary technologies and know-how. Marketing its products under two brands, Serge Ferrari and Verseidag, the Serge Ferrari Group is a leading global supplier of composite materials for Tensile Architecture, Modular Structures and Solar Protection. The Group has manufacturing facilities in France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy and Asia. Serge Ferrari operates in 80 countries via subsidiaries, sales offices and a worldwide network of over 100 independent distributors.

In 2019, Serge Ferrari posted consolidated revenues of €189 million, 75% of which was generated outside France. The SergeFerrari Group share is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011950682). The SergeFerrari Group share is eligible for the French PEA-PME and FCPI investment schemes. www.sergeferrari.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005757/en/

Contacts:

Serge Ferrari

Philippe Brun

Chief Financial Officer

investor@sergeferrari.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Sandrine Boussard-Gallien

Louis Tilquin

Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 94

sferrari@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Mérigeau

Tél.: +33(0) 1 44 71 94 98

nmerigeau@newcap.fr