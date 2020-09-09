Anzeige
Altus Strategies Plc: Director Dealings & PDMR Notification

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus" or the "Company") (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS) announces that it was informed on 9 September 2020 of the following director share dealings:

- on 3 to 8 September 2020, Matthew Grainger (Executive Director), purchased a total of 29,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 65.72p per share via his Self Invested Personal Pension Plan; and on 3 to 8 September 2020, Matthew Grainger's wife, Mrs Anna Grainger sold an equivalent 29,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 62.42p per share.

Following the transactions as described above, Mr Grainger's total shareholding has remained unchanged at 2,085,566 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.98% of the Company's issued share capital respectively.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDRS and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Matthew Grainger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Altus Strategies plc

b)

LEI

2138001P93D9LMFIUA28

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BJ9TYB96

c)

Nature of the transaction

- Purchase of Ordinary Shares by Mr Grainger into his SIPP

- Sale of Ordinary Shares by Mrs Grainger

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Purchases

Price

Volume

£0.6655

10,000

£0.6590

10,000

£0.6360

2,500

£0.6495

3,000

£0.65

3,500

Sales

Price

Volume

£0.65

10,000

£0.63

2,500

£0.62

5,000

£0.60

10,000

£0.6175

1,500

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

29,000 shares

Price

£0.6242 (sale price) £0.6572 (purchase price)

f)

Date of the transactions

03 - 08 September 2020

g)

Place of the transactions

AIM

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)

Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512

E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

**END**

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/605386/Director-Dealings-PDMR-Notification

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
