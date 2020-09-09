Altus Strategies Plc: Director Dealings & PDMR Notification

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus" or the "Company") (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS) announces that it was informed on 9 September 2020 of the following director share dealings:

- on 3 to 8 September 2020, Matthew Grainger (Executive Director), purchased a total of 29,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 65.72p per share via his Self Invested Personal Pension Plan; and on 3 to 8 September 2020, Matthew Grainger's wife, Mrs Anna Grainger sold an equivalent 29,000 Ordinary Shares at a weighted average price of 62.42p per share.

Following the transactions as described above, Mr Grainger's total shareholding has remained unchanged at 2,085,566 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.98% of the Company's issued share capital respectively.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDRS and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Matthew Grainger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Altus Strategies plc b) LEI 2138001P93D9LMFIUA28 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.05 each b) Identification code GB00BJ9TYB96 c) Nature of the transaction - Purchase of Ordinary Shares by Mr Grainger into his SIPP - Sale of Ordinary Shares by Mrs Grainger d) Price(s) and volume(s) Purchases Price Volume £0.6655 10,000 £0.6590 10,000 £0.6360 2,500 £0.6495 3,000 £0.65 3,500 Sales Price Volume £0.65 10,000 £0.63 2,500 £0.62 5,000 £0.60 10,000 £0.6175 1,500 e) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 29,000 shares Price £0.6242 (sale price) £0.6572 (purchase price) f) Date of the transactions 03 - 08 September 2020 g) Place of the transactions AIM

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

