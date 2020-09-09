~Lineage's "Share A Meal" campaign was launched in March 2020 to help provide 100 million meals to people in need in response to COVID-19~

~100 million meals was achieved through financial and in-kind donations facilitated by Lineage and its partners to Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations~

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), the world's largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced it has achieved the goal of its "Share A Meal" campaign to help provide 100 million meals to people in need in response to COVID-19.

As a result of financial donations made to Feeding America in support of the campaign, Lineage has been named as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Feeding America Visionary Partners are recognized for their generous contributions or commitments of $4 million or more, donations of 40 million pounds or more of food and grocery products, or combined gifts of $2 million or more and 20 million pounds or more of food and grocery products. The announcement coincides with Feeding America's Hunger Action Month in September, which calls upon people across the United States to stand together with the Feeding America network to fight hunger.

"Lineage is in a unique position to directly help overcome the challenges of food insecurity, and I'm incredibly proud to lead a company that continues to so actively live out our purpose of helping to feed the world," said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage's President CEO. "We are extremely grateful for all of our 'Share A Meal' partners who came on board to support the campaign. Without each and every one of them, it simply would not have been possible to achieve such an ambitious goal."

Lineage launched its "Share A Meal" campaign on March 23, 2020, calling on global influencers, individuals and food chain leaders to help provide 100 million meals to people affected by COVID-19 and the global food emergency that followed the pandemic's onset. The campaign took a multi-faceted, innovative approach to raise awareness and funds which involved donations of time, expertise, services and employment.

"Being named as a Feeding America Visionary Partner is proof of our staunch commitment to the organization and its incredible mission," said Kevin Marchetti, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Bay Grove, the principal investment firm backing Lineage. "We take our responsibility to help feed the world extremely seriously, and we see it as part of our charge not only to make an impact but also to continue spreading awareness around the issue of food waste and insecurity, particularly during Hunger Action Month."

Established in 2019, Lineage's partnership with Feeding America will continue to support the fight against hunger beyond the impacts of COVID-19. Lineage lends its supply chain expertise in the areas of logistics, safety, strategy management and data science to help reduce process waste and streamline their operations to more efficiently serve communities in need.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage is the world's largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions. Lineage's expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company's leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company's Annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About Bay Grove

Bay Grove is a principal investment firm dedicated to partnering with strong management teams to invest in and build long-term platform investments. Since 2008, Bay Grove has built Lineage Logistics through acquisitions and investments completed in partnership with entrepreneurs, customers and employees. The firm has deep experience in the warehousing and logistics industry and also seeks to make investments in other attractive sectors. Bay Grove is based in San Francisco. (www.bay-grove.com)

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

