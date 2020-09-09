Marc Effron Found Sobriety and Helped Over 10,000 People Overcome Addiction to Reach Their Goals

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2020 / Marc Effron founded Marc Effron Legacy Healing Center after working in the finance industry and finding great success. It wasn't until after he became sober that he realized the happiness, gratitude, and his true calling in life. Marc has transformed his purpose in life to dig deep into people's dark spaces and help them share their experiences and help others. At Legacy Healing Center, Marc has touched over 10,000 lives with his services. Those were mothers, fathers, sons, daughters and families that experienced his holistic treatment philosophy and were able to experience real healing.

Many business owners face great challenges when first starting out. Legacy Healing Center was established after Marc realized that he would not feel comfortable sending a family member to any of the existing treatment centers in South Florida. Merging his business management expertise, leadership skills and firsthand knowledge of recovery and achievement in sobriety, he designed a program that prioritizes addressing the underlying causes of addiction while providing clients with resources to support lifelong recovery and community engagement. Accredited for services from detoxification and partial hospitalization programs to outpatient recovery coaching and life skills classes, the center is staffed with caring and qualified professionals who share Marc's leadership ethos. Moreover, Legacy Healing Center is a model of peer support that I describe as ladies and gentlemen caring for ladies and gentlemen.

An entrepreneur's perception of fear and success is crucial to the trajectory of their business.

Fear is a normal response to things that bring discomfort however, it can be paralyzing if you allow it to dominate you. Those things that you fear ultimately control you. For Marc, learning to shift his perspective allows him to remain focused on the journey. Fear is something that can be very beneficial to one's success in the business world. After overcoming many personal struggles and building a thriving business, Marc's idea of success has shifted many times. For Marc, success simply means waking up with a grateful heart, energetic about starting his day. Being able to share time with loved ones and laugh freely, as well as watching clients reshape and reimagine their lives. These moments encompass success for Marc Effron and Legacy healing Center.

One's mindset is extremely important to maintaining focus from start to finish. Over the years, one of the things that has helped Marc Effron exponentially is mindfulness practices such as meditation, yoga, and journeying. Being present in the moment is a practice that has allowed him to recenter and refocus. This is such a powerful tool that Marc continues to expand upon and incorporate in many ways into his treatment program.

Moving forward, Marc is striving to make Legacy Healing Center a household name and the go-to for holistic addiction recovery. He continues to expand his services to reach more clients and restore more families.

