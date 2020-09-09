DJ EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- personal data: responsible party: name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey (legal person) =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- reason: reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with managerial responsibilities name and surname: Chaim Katzman function: Chairman of the supervisory board =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- issuer information: name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- information about deal: ISIN: JE00B3DCF752 description of the financial instrument: Shares type: acquisition date: 08.09.2020; UTC+02:00 market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO currency: Euro price volume 2.3690 18571 total volume: 18571 total price: 43994.699 average price: 2.3690 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2020 13:49 ET (17:49 GMT)