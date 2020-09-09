Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday September 15, 2020 before the open of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava's CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava's CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am EST.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (833) 921-1651

Participant International Dial-In Number: (778) 560 2811

Conference ID: 9559719

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is a leading next-generation technology services provider and helps accelerate disruption by delivering rapid evolution to enterprises. Using Distributed Enterprise Agile at scale, Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions. Endava helps its clients become digital experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. It services clients in the following industries: Payments, Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Logistics and Healthcare.

Endava had 6,468 employees as of March 31, 2020 located in offices in North America and Western Europe and delivery centers in Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Serbia, North Macedonia, Argentina, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Colombia.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

