PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) is providing a brief statement on current business activities through its UK-based partner, Paradigm Convergence Technologies (Europe) Ltd.

Paradigm Convergence Technologies (Europe) Ltd, aligned with NTH Solutions and PCT LTD confirms that PCT LTD's equipment, generating Hypochlorous Acid- ("HOCl-") based disinfectant, is being delivered for use in the cleaning and disinfecting services market segment by NTH Solutions and a company strategically aligned with NTH Solutions.

Gary Grieco, PCT LTD's CEO, commented, "While we continue to work out the final details relative to the U.K.'s healthcare industry's needs, we are pleased to be an integral part of the solutions for other disinfectant markets in Europe."

"The original healthcare tests have been completed and the trial was expanded to include a smaller hospital in Hartlepool," says Chairman/Managing Director of Paradigm Convergence Technologies (Europe), Barry Dunn. "It has been a long process but certainly worth it."

Further updates on UK activities will be made available once definitive information is confirmed and finalized. Additional updates will be available during the company's upcoming Shareholder Conference Call.

Shareholder Conference Call

Updating an earlier release, a prior communication incorrectly indicated the date of the upcoming Shareholder Conference Call as being on Wednesday, September 29th. The company would like to confirm the date of the upcoming Shareholder Conference Call as being scheduled for Tuesday, September 29thThe company deeply regrets the error and looks forward to speaking directly with shareholders on Tuesday, September 29th

About PCT LTD:

PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting, cleaning and tracking technologies. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially viable products in the United States and now continues to gain market share in the U.S. and U.K.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Such statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the ability of PCTL to fulfill orders to the United Kingdom; PCTL's continued installation of equipment; subsequent installations of PCTL's Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems and other larger-volume equipment; PCTL's ability to raise sufficient funds to satisfy its working capital requirements; the ability of PCTL to execute its business plan; any other effects resulting from the information disclosed above; risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and government regulation; future financial and operational results; competition; general economic conditions; and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements PCTL makes in this press release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents it files from time to time with the SEC. PCTL undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

