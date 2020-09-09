The global airport handling services market is expected to grow by USD 43.06 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005654/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Handling Services Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Request challenges and opportunities that influence COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of airport handling services market

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Airport Handling Services Market Analysis Report by Service (GSHS and CHS), Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/airport-handling-services-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by increasing infrastructure developments in the aviation industry. In addition, the collective pooling of air side equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the airport handling services market.

The growing number of air travelers worldwide has significantly increased congestion in airports. This is compelling many countries to invest in airport infrastructure development projects to enhance the passenger and cargo-carrying capacity of airports. For instance, in 2018, under the UDAN scheme, the Government of India announced its plans to invest USD 60 billion to double the number of airports in the country by adding 100 new airports. Similar investments are being made in countries such as China, Vietnam, and Italy to enhance air connectivity and cater to the growing demand for air travel. Many such developments are increasing the demand for airport handling services, which is driving the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Airport Handling Services Companies:

Celebi Hava Servisi AS

Celebi Hava Servisi AS operates its business through segments such as Ground handling services and Cargo and warehouse services. The company offers various airport handling services such as a ramp, passenger traffic, warehouse and terminal operations, aircraft security services, cargo and mail, as well as load control and communication services.

Delta Air Lines Inc.

Delta Air Lines Inc. operates its business through segments such as Airline and Refinery. The company offers various airport handling services such as a ramp, passenger traffic, warehouse and terminal operations, aircraft security services, cargo and mail, as well as load control and communication services.

Fraport Group

Fraport Group operates its business through segments such as Aviation, Retail Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities Services. The company offers various airport handling services such as a ramp, passenger traffic' warehouse and terminal operations, aircraft security services, cargo and mail, as well as load control and communication services.

Signature Aviation plc

Signature Aviation plc operates its business through segments such as Signature and Discontinued operations. The company offers various airport handling services such as maintenance, repair, and overhaul, aircraft on ground (AOG) support, ramp access, fueling and fuel farm management, interior refurbishment, technical services, ground handling, inspections, and non-destructive testing.

Swissport International AG

Swissport International AG operates its business through the Airport handling products and services segment. The company's airport handling services include passenger and ramp services, baggage services, gate and check-in, station management, crew administration, push-back, cabin cleaning, and de/anti-icing.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Airport Handling Services Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

GSHS

CHS

Airport Handling Services Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Airport Smart Baggage Handling Solutions Market Global airport smart baggage handling solutions market by product (smart baggage and tracking devices and smart baggage screening devices) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005654/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/