I Squared Capital has signed a strategic partnership with a group of institutional investors to deploy up to $800 million in credit investments across multiple sectors and regions. The strategy will target a blend of investments across senior, mezzanine and unitranche debt to established corporate sponsors and middle-market developers in the energy, utilities, transport, telecom and social infrastructure sectors. The mandate will span the risk spectrum, from investment grade to high yield, focusing on strong downside protection in OECD countries, primarily in the U.S. and Europe.

"Infrastructure credit is a natural extension of our global equity strategy and we are excited to leverage our global and sectoral network to invest in infrastructure credit," said Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital. "Developing infrastructure is more important than ever and we see robust demand for capital across our key sectors including renewables, telecom, and transport logistics." These investments will help finance the essential services necessary to recover from the Covid pandemic, mitigate the effects of climate change, and support future economic growth.

The I Squared Capital credit platform was launched this year with a team of 25 professionals and will benefit from the experience and expertise of the global infrastructure platform with over 145 professionals in its six global offices and over $14 billion in equity assets under management.

About I Squared Capital: I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, telecom, transport and social infrastructure in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The firm has offices in Hong Kong, London, Miami, New Delhi, New York and Singapore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200909005893/en/

Contacts:

Andreas Moon, Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations

+1 (786) 693-5739 andreas.moon@isquaredcapital.com