Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) releases research highlighting how the presence of large, primarily foreign-owned multinational enterprises (MNEs) in Ireland has helped to cushion the country's economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic. Excluding the MNE sector's contribution, however, reveals a very different story for the quarter, namely, a steep contraction in domestic activity similar to other European peers.

MNEs are of critical importance to Ireland's fiscal, macro, and credit prospects. Further, continued strong performance will be an important factor underpinning its economic recovery and, over the medium term, consolidation of public finances.

