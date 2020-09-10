The global baby oral care market is expected to grow by USD 209.12 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%.

The market is driven by the growing awareness to reduce the prevalence of early childhood caries (ECC). In addition, the increasing online sale of baby oral care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the baby oral care market.

ECC is one of the most prevalent oral conditions that affects infants and toddlers. It is caused by frequent exposure of gums and teeth to sugary liquids such as milk, formula, and fruit juices. If unattended, it could result in various complications such as retarded growth, malnutrition, speech problems, and mal-alignment of permanent teeth due to loss of primary teeth. Hence, it is imperative for parents to take preventive measures to avoid such complications. Many prominent vendors are undertaking several initiatives to increase awareness among parents about the preventive measures to avoid ECC. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive has defined various factors that cause ECC and emphasizes the importance of preventive measures such as regular brushing on their company website. Such awareness efforts are increasing the adoption of baby oral care products such as toothpaste and toothbrush, thereby driving the growth of the global baby oral care market.

Major Five Baby Oral Care Companies:

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. operates its business through segments such as Nutrition, Beauty, Home, and Energy and Sport. The company offers baby oral care products such as Glister Kids anti-cavity fluoride gel toothpaste.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers a range of battery-operated kids' toothbrush under the ARM HAMMER brand. The products include ARM HAMMER Spinbrush My Little Pony, ARM HAMMER Spinbrush Marvel Avengers, and ARM HAMMER Spinbrush Disney Descendents.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. operates its business through segments such as Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition. The company offers a range of fluoride-free and fluoride baby toothpaste, which include Colgate My First Fluoride-free Toothpaste, Colgate Trolls Mild Bubble Fruit Toothpaste, Colgate Kids 2in1 Strawberry Smash Toothpaste, and Colgate Kids Cavity Protection Toothpaste.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers baby oral care products under the brand Aquafresh Kids.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building, Industrial Adhesives, Beauty Care, and Laundry Home Care. The company offers a wide range of baby oral care products under the brand Antica Erboristeria.

Baby Oral Care Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Baby toothpaste

Baby toothbrush

Baby Oral Care Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

