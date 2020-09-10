

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) - Shares of the drug company jumped 20% in extended trading session Wednesday after the company announced launch of two new products in Australia. Sonoma and Te Arai BioFarma announced the launch of two new products available in Australia. Both of these new products are based on Sonoma's patented Microcyn and Microdacyn technology and are available without prescription through pharmacies.



RH (RH) - The parent company of Restoration Hardware rose 14% in late trading Wednesday, after the home décor seller's second-quarter earnings trumped Wall Street estimates. Profit rose to $98.4 million or $3.71 per share from $63.6 million or $2.86 per share last year. Adjusted earnings were $4.90 per share. Second-quarter revenues rose to $709.3 million from $706.5 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.41 per share on revenues of $707.14 million.



SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) - Shares of the online insurance seller rose 14% after the bell on Wednesday after the company's fourth-quarter results beat expectations. Fourth-quarter profit rose to $20.0 million or $0.13 per share from $12.9 million or $0.09 per share last year. Revenues surged 90% to $141.4 million from $74.4 million a year ago. Analysts expected earnings of $0.03 per share on revenues of $119.64 million. Looking forward, the company expects revenues of $775 million to $815 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $756.96 million.



GameStop Corp. (GME) - The company slipped over 8% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the video game retail chain's fiscal second-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's second-quarter loss was $111.3 million or $1.71 per share, narrower than last year's loss of $415.3 million or $4.15 per share last year. Adjusted loss were $91.2 million or $1.40 per share. Revenue for the quarter slipped 26.7% to $942.0 million from $1.29 billion last year. Analysts expected loss of $1.13 per share and revenues of $1.02 billion.



Quotient Limited (QTNT) - The company slipped 11% in extended trading hours after announcing a public offering of $60 million of its ordinary shares. The commercial-stage diagnostics company said it intends to commence an underwritten public offering of $60 million of its ordinary shares. The company intends to use the proceeds to fund the ongoing development and commercialization of MosaiQ and for working capital, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes.



