Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Tesla-Chef sorgt für Mega-Aufmerksamkeit! Diese Firma profitiert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAY ISIN: US12536P2011 Ticker-Symbol: CGV 
Stuttgart
09.09.20
08:08 Uhr
0,408 Euro
+0,002
+0,49 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS LTD GDR0,408+0,49 %
EATON CORPORATION PLC87,30+0,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.