Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.: XFC Week Atlanta Slated for November 7th-11th, To Include XFC 43 Live On NBC Sports, as well as XFC Tryouts Live on Facebook Sports

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:DKMR) recently reached an agreement with NBC Sports to present the Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") live in the United States. In addition, the company has secured streaming partners such as Facebook Sports to live stream additional XFC content including XFC Tryouts in Michigan September 12th & Atlanta November 7th.

"We are pleased to partner with XFC and showcase their action-packed bouts and exciting fighters to fans in the United States," says Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.

NBCSN will televise XFC 43 on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET, featuring live action from the final two hours of 'main event' fights.

Facebook Sports will feature the XFC Tryout live from Brighton, Michigan September 12th at 5 p.m. EST. The live stream will also be accessible from XFC's official Facebook page, as well as XFCMMA.net.

"I couldn't be more thrilled with the broadcast and digital distribution partners we now have in place, as well as a few others to be announced shortly. My intention is for XFC content to be seen worldwide on all platforms" said CEO Steve Smith.

XFC has also partnered with Xtreme Sports Marketing ("XSM") to support their marketing needs. "In this new age of live events, we are thrilled to bring new and emerging integrations and strategy to XFC and the live entertainment industry", Says Josh Egelston CEO of Xtreme Sports Marketing Inc.

XFC 43 is slated for November 11 with contingencies in place for a future date should health and travel conditions in the United States require sliding later. Announcements about international distribution of XFC 43 as well as production and talent hires are forthcoming.

ABOUT XTREME FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC: DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.("XFC"), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America. The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS GROUP

NBC Sports Group serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. The sports media company consists of NBC Sports, NBC Olympics, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio Network and NBC Sports Digital, which includes NBCSports.com, NBCOlympics.com, GolfChannel.com, the digital assets of the NBC Sports Regional Networks, Rotoworld, the NBC Sports Talk franchise, multiple apps, and two transactional sports businesses, GolfNow and SportsEngine, and a direct-to-consumer product NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports Group possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NHL, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, Tour de France, French Open, and many more.

ABOUT XTREME SPORTS MARKETING

Xtreme Sports Marketing Inc. is a global sports and entertainment marketing agency bringing athletes, celebrities, and brands together. Our focus is on supporting this new age of live entertainment, while bringing the resources needed to integrate brands & keep fans safe.

