Global Transdermal Skin Patch Market Sales Size Opportunity To Reach US$ 18 Billion By 2026 With 100 Skin Patches In Clinical Pipeline Trials

Kuick Research Report Highlights Ongoing Commercial Market Opportunity & Clinical Pipeline Trials Insight on More Than 100 Patches By Company, Drug Class & Indication

NEW DELHI, Sept. 10, 2020 -- "Global Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026"

Report Highlights:

Global Transdermal Patch Market Forecast: > US$ 18 Billion by 2026

by 2026 Number of Transdermal Patch in Clinical Pipeline: 100 Patches In Trials

Comprehensive Clinical Insight on 66 Commercially Available Transdermal Patches

Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Drug Class, Indication & Patent Information

Regional Trends & Market Insight: US, Europe & Asia-Pacific

& Dosage & Price Insight on Transdermal Patch

Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Prospects

350 Page Analysis On All Aspects Related To Market

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-transdermal-patch-market,-dosage,-price-and-clinical-trials-insight-2026.php

The transdermal patch market is associated with the development of a medicated patch that can get placed on the skin for the delivery of specific dose of drug or medication through the skin into the bloodstream of the patient. Further, this mode of treatment provides and promotes healing to the injured area of the body. There are several advantages that are associated with the transdermal drug delivery route over oral or intravenous mode of delivery is that it provides controlled release mode of medication to the patient, generally through body heat.

At the present scenario, transdermal patch of drug is considered as one of the most promising methods of drug delivery application. It has been only few years since the arrival of this mode of delivery for the drugs but the market has been experiencing increasing number of drugs being added to the list of therapeutic drugs that can get delivered through patches into the systemic circulation. Transdermal patch market is providing numerous other advantages too that is however making this drug delivery choice a preferable one. Among all, the most important advantage associated with the market is that it avoids the first-pass metabolism by the liver, which is apparently a big reason for the failure of most of the conventional dosage forms of injections and tablets.

The exposure of the drug at pre-defined rate in the body with respect to the disease condition is able to completely transform the landscape the transdermal patch market and dominate all the other topical and subcutaneous market. The non-invasive delivery of the drug via attractive proposition administered equal and even better application of the drugs inside the body, leading to complete eradication of the diseased cells. All these indicates at the opportunity that the market is providing to expand to product line extensions for novel drugs that will be entering the market. The complete research and development sector is poised towards tapping the hidden potential applications of the market and molding it to a huge and potent deliverable for the patient population.

As per the "Global Transdermal Patch Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report findings for Transdermal patch market, it is estimated that the arrival of drug patches for the patients has helped the researchers, physicians and the clinicians to transform the unstructured healthcare forum into a structured one by helping the researchers to more concentrate on the controlled release of the drug inside the body leading to less chance of developing severe side effects. From a very long period of time, the researchers have been extracting the benefits of transdermal patches over the other drugs and with time, the real implications of transdermal patches got extracting, leading to make the market as one of the dominating mode of drug delivery. The development of transdermal patch in the therapeutics sector is estimated to play quite pivotal role in improving the patient quality of life to much extent.

Table of Contents

1. Prologue to Transdermal Patch

1.1 Overview of Transdermal Patch

1.2 Relevance of Transdermal Patch

2. Types of Transdermal Patches

2.1 Single/ Multiple-Layer Drug-in-Adhesive

2.2 Reservoir Transdermal Patches

2.3 Matrix Based Transdermal Patches

2.4 Vapor Patch

2.5 Active and Passive Patch

3. Mechanism of Transdermal Patch Drug Delivery

3.1 Properties of Transdermal Therapeutics

3.2 Components of Transdermal Patch

3.3 Mechanism of Motion Sickness, Nicotine & Female Contraceptive Transdermal Patch

3.4 Transdermal Patch v/s Traditional Drug Delivery Methods

4. Global Transdermal Patch Market Insight

4.1 Global Market Scenario

4.2 Regional Market Trends

4.2.1 United States

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

5. Transdermal Patches for Cardiovascular Diseases - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

5.1 Clonidine Transdermal Patch (Catapres-TTS)

5.2 Nitro Glycerin Transdermal Patch

6. Opioid Drug Containing Transdermal Patches - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

6.1 Fentanyl Transdermal Patch (Duragesic)

6.2 Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch (Butrans Patch)

7. Transdermal Patches for Neurological Disorders - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

7.1 Selegiline Transdermal Patch (Emsam)

7.2 Scopolamine Transdermal Patch (Transderm-Scop)

7.3 Rivastigmine Transdermal Patch (Exelon)

7.4 Methylphenidate Transdermal Patch (Daytrana)

8. Transdermal Patch in Hormonal Therapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

8.1 Estradiol Transdermal Patch

8.1.1 Alora

8.1.2 Vivelle-Dot

8.2 Testosterone Transdermal Patch (Androderm)

8.3 Ethinyl Estradiol & Norelgestromin Transdermal Patch (Xulane)

9. Transdermal Patches for Other Conditions - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Nicotine Transdermal Patch (Nicoderm CQ)

9.2 Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch (Oxytrol)

10. Global Transdermal Patch Clinical Pipeline Overview

10.1 By Phase

10.2 By Region/Country

10.3 By Drug Class/Molecule

10.4 By Company

10.5 By Orphan & Fast Track Status

10.6 By Mode of Action

11. Global Patch Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Unknown

11.2 Research

11.3 Preclinical

11.4 Clinical

11.5 Phase-I

11.6 Phase-I/II

11.7 Phase-II

11.8 Phase-III

11.9 Preregistration

11.10 Registered

12. Marketed Transdermal Patch Clinical Insight

13. Global Transdermal Patch Market Dynamics

13.1 Favorable Market Parameters

13.2 Commercialization Challenges

14. Global Transdermal Patch Market Future Outlook 2026

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1 3M Pharmaceuticals

15.2 Acrux

15.3 Agile Therapeutics

15.4 Allergan

15.5 ANI Pharmaceuticals

15.6 Antares Pharma

15.7 Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

15.8 Corium International

15.9 Chase Pharmaceuticals

15.10 DURECT Corporation

15.11 Endo Pharmaceuticals

15.12 Fempharm

15.13 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

15.14 Immune Pharmaceuticals

15.15 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

15.16 Ipsen Bioscience

15.17 Johnson & Johnson

15.18 LaSalle Laboratories

15.19 Lavipharm-increase

15.20 MINRAD International

15.21 NeurogesX

15.22 Noven Pharmaceuticals

15.23 NuPathe

15.24 Nuvo Research

15.25 Novartis

15.26 Pain Therapeutics

15.27 ProStrakan

15.28 Purdue Pharma

15.29 Sanofi

15.30 Scilex Pharmaceuticals

15.31 Senju Pharmaceutical

15.32 Somerset Pharmaceuticals

15.33 Teikoku Seiyaku

15.34 Therapeutic Discovery Corporation

15.35 Transdermal Delivery Solutions Corp

15.36 UCB

15.37 Xel Pharmaceuticals

15.38 Zosano Pharma

