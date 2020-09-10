U.K. thin-film PV specialist Power Roll is testing a new solar+storage system that can be manufactured for just $0.03/W. It can be deployed on a wide range of non-load-bearing buildings, including agricultural structures and warehouse rooftops.From pv magazine India Power Roll, a U.K. developer of thin-film solar systems, is working on an innovative PV minigrid project to generate and store energy in rural India. In partnership with The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), the company is installing a new modular PV system in a Himalayan village. It features lightweight, portable solar PV with an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...