Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-09-10 08:00 CEST -- AS Magnetic MRO will close the list of bondholders (ISIN code EE3300111608, ticker MMRO080021FA) for early redemption and interest payments on September 15, 2020 at the end of the settlement day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Proceeding from the above, bonds of AS Magnetic MRO (MMRO080021FA) are traded with early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on September 10, 2020. According to the Rules of Multilateral Trading Facility First North section 17.1, trading with Magnetic MRO 8.00% 3Y bonds will be suspended starting tomorrow, on September 11, 2020, until redemption.