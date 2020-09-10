DJ Amendments to loan facilities

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Amendments to loan facilities 10-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 10 September 2020 Arricano Real Estate Plc ("Arricano" or the "Group") Amendments to loan facilities The Board of Arricano (AIM: ARO) is pleased to announce that it yesterday secured agreement to (i) repayment extensions (ii) coupon amendments and (iii) the capitalisation of accrued interest in respect of the following loan facility and deferred consideration agreements: Lender Original Original New Previous New Previous New agreemen and fac coupon coupon repayment repayment t current ili pa pa date date amount ty includin siz g e capitali (US sed D) interest (USD) Retail Real Loan Initial 28, 12% 10.50% 30/06/2020 USD Estate OU agreemen loan, 292 6,872,394, ("RRE") t, 18,000,0 ,77 01/08/2021 29/05/20 00 9 Remaining 14 As at balance, 31/07/20 01/08/2023 , 28,292,7 79 RRE Loan Initial 3,1 10.50% 10.50% 23/09/2019 01/08/2021 agreemen loan, 27, t, 10,000,0 606 18/09/20 00 14 As at 31/07/20 , 3,127,60 6 Vunderbuilt Share Initial 31, 9.75% 10.50% 30/06/2020 01/08/2023 S.A. exchange deferred 305 agreemen consider ,24 t ation, 9 ,05/09/2 20,000,0 013 00 As at 31/07/20 , 31,305,2 49 Vunderbuilt Loan Initial 24, 9.55% 10.50% 31/07/2020 01/08/2023 S.A. agreemen loan, 545 t, 15,300,0 ,02 05/07/20 00 7 13 As at 31/07/20 , 24,545,0 26 In addition, each provider of finance agreed to capitalise any future unpaid interest. The amendments to the loan agreements with RRE, which is interested in 55.04 per cent of the Company's issued share capital, represent related party transactions in accordance with AIM Rule 13. The Directors consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, that the amendments are fair and reasonable insofar as shareholders are concerned. For further information, please contact: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 Financial PR: Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83805 EQS News ID: 1129359 End of Announcement EQS News Service

