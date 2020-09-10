Changes at former local partnership Zoom/Boyden make way for new entity, Boyden Russia, as new leader Akimova strengthens international commitment to clients

Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced that Dina Akimova has returned to Boyden to lead the firm's fully integrated brand, Boyden Russia.

A distinguished expert in C-level executive search, Managing Partner Dina Akimova first worked with Boyden in 2016, and returns to lead the business with a team of seven, including a number of former Boyden colleagues. Fluent in Russian, English and Italian, Akimova offers broad industry experience, with particular expertise in industry and financial services. The new Boyden Russian team has produced a video announcing their arrival in the marketplace.

Trina Gordon, President and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome back Dina and her team to Boyden. Dina's outstanding commitment to client service puts Boyden at the forefront of delivering senior leadership and talent advisory services in Russia. The team's professionalism and focus on the highest standards of delivery are seamlessly aligned with Boyden's global values."

"I am thrilled to be back at the heart of Boyden, leading and directing the business with such a knowledgeable, professional team," said Akimova, Managing Partner of Boyden Russia. "In a challenging market, Boyden Russia is a strong platform to help clients develop internationally, sourcing leaders and senior executives with strong track records, particularly for today's online environment."

From their office in Moscow, the Boyden team will work with clients in privately owned and publicly listed companies, as well as family offices and investment companies. They will work with colleagues across Boyden's global practices: CEO Board services, human resources, private equity venture capital, professional services, consumer retail, financial services, healthcare life sciences, industrial, social impact and technology.

