Riversand, a leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced today its partnership with Start with Data, a product data management (PIM) consultancy.

This partnership enables Start with Data to offer consulting and system integration services with Riversand's market-leading MDM technology platform. Riversand's customers will benefit from integrated consulting and implementation experience.

"In a challenging market for industrial distributors, product data is an asset to be managed strategically using best practices in processes, data governance and technology to scale and optimise use," said Ben Adams, CEO at Start with Data. "Collaborating with Riversand offers retailers and distributors the most innovative cloud-native platform for their product and master data needs."

As companies transform their digital strategy to deliver a holistic customer experience, their foundation for success with a leading e-commerce solution includes having a robust system for master and product data. To ensure project success during implementation and post go-live, Start with Data invested in training its business and technology consultants to deliver Riversand's MDM and PIM software solutions efficiently in the United Kingdom and EMEA.

"Start with Data offers deep knowledge of MDM and PIM strategy," said Ben Rund, vice president of Business Development in Europe at Riversand. "Now, in collaboration with Riversand, retail and distribution customers will benefit from their expertise on data strategy, data governance and implementation of PIM software to achieve their digital transformation goals."

To learn more, visit: https://startwithdata.co.uk/services

About Start with Data

Start with Data helps retail and distribution businesses deliver supplier and customer value through better product data management. Start with Data provides strategic consultancy, implementation and support services. We realise value for our clients through improved processes, data governance and technology. Visit https://startwithdata.co.uk for more information and to book a free discovery.

About Riversand

Riversand cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers' digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

