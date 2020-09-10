The Covid-19 pandemic continues to cast a cloud on industries around the world, but the U.S. utility-scale solar segment is still growing, writes IHS Markit solar analyst Maria J. Chea. Around 3 GW of solar PV is set to be installed this year in Texas alone, but opportunities also abound across several other southern U.S. states.From pv magazine 09/2020 In the southern United States, solar PV project installations have surged, mainly through utility-driven demand. IHS Markit forecasts that the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country will account for 31% and 23% of total utility-scale ...

