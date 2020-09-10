Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Expands COVID-19 Testing Programs by Commencing RT-PCR Testing

Empower commences COVID-19 RT-PCR testing supported by Kai Medical Laboratory to process daily testing requirements as part of a "Back to Work" and "Back to School" campaign

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") today announces it has commenced COVID-19 reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), testing through its Sun Valley Health operations in Arizona, using RT-PCR test kits and laboratory test processing by Kai Medical Laboratory in Dallas, TX., the recently announced proposed acquisition target by Empower.

The programs are part of a "Back to Work" and "Back to School" initiative supported by a variety of outbound marketing campaigns including new Facebook ads, text message & email campaigns and outbound call-center campaigns targeting businesses, universities & colleges, sports teams or organizations where effective social distancing could be difficult.

RT-PCR Testing can be booked via: https://www.sunvalleyhealth.com/covid-19-test-book-now/

Currently Kai Medical Laboratory has the capacity to complete in excess of 2,000 RT-PCR tests in one eight-hour shift by utilizing its Thermo Fisher QuantStudio 12k Flex testing machine.

"Launching our RT-PCR testing programs utilizing the capability of Kai Medical Labs gives us the ability to access massive testing volume not only in Arizona, but nationwide in the U.S." said Steven McAuley, Empower's Chairman & CEO. "Our team at Sun Valley Health has created numerous strategic marketing campaigns to drive awareness and testing volume, leveraging our supply chain improvements with increased profit margins."

Many schools and universities are now requiring students and teachers to provide RT-PCR testing results prior to returning to campus. Our nasal or throat swab RT-PCR testing program allow students and teachers to quickly be tested and receive results from a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), accredited laboratory in only 24 - 48 hours.

Businesses need a stable workforce, and must be quick to isolate employees with any symptoms. Our RT-PCR testing allows employees to be tested quickly and receive results within 24 - 48 hours, giving the employee and the employer the opportunity to activate non-contagious employees and safely return to work!

Travelers are also discovering demands to get a RT-PCR test and provide the result upon check-in at the airport. The reports are required to be no more than 3 days old. Our testing program provides accurate results within 24-48 hours, giving the patient a document that can make the difference in being able to travel.

An RT-PCR assay is a viral molecular test to detect active infection directly in a patient's RNA genetic sequence. An RT-PCR swab test is considered the gold-standard for testing & diagnosing active viral infections and should be used for anyone who has symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19. These tests are renowned for high sensitivity and high specificity.

(CLIA) The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments regulate laboratory testing and require clinical laboratories to be certified by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) before they can accept human samples for diagnostic testing.

USA COVID-19 Data as at September 9, 2020

TOTAL CASES: 6,310,663

TOTAL DEATHS: 189,147

CASES IN LAST 7 DAYS: 262,971

ARIZONA as at September 9, 2020

CONFIRMED CASES: 204,239

PROBABLE CASES: 1,806

TOTAL CASES: 206,045

CASES IN LAST 7 DAYS: 3,703

CASES/100K: 2,873

DEATHS/100K: 72

TEXAS as at September 9, 2020

TOTAL CASES: 641,791

CASES IN LAST 7 DAYS: 24,458

CASES/100K: 2,236

DEATHS/100K: 47

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness company with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has launched Dosed Wellness Ltd. to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options. The Company provides COVID-19 testing services to consumers and businesses as part of a four-phased nationwide testing initiative.

ABOUT Kai Medical Laboratory

Kai Medical Laboratory is a high-complexity CLIA and COLA accredited Laboratory that provides reliable and accurate testing solutions to hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and employer groups. Kai Medical Laboratory offers a wide array of testing services ranging from hematology to hormone testing, endocrinology, toxicology, and immunology. These tests are done under the supervision of its well-qualified and highly experienced scientists, medical professionals, and pharmacists. https://www.kaimedicallaboratory.com

