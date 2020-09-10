SymBio is approaching a major transition as it prepares to begin internal marketing of its lead product Treakisym (bendamustine), launch new liquid formulations of the drug and expand the market with new indications. At the same time, the company is moving past the recent clinical results from the Phase III study where rigosertib did not meet its primary endpoint and is determining the future direction of its pipeline product brincidofovir. We are taking this time to provide our clinical and commercial outlook.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...