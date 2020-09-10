Software developer DextraData will in future rely on the real-time tracking technology of the Finnish manufacturer Quuppa for its Dex7 IoT platform. Quuppa was recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global*, at the beginning of the year. The intelligent tracking system provides the DextraData Dex7 IoT platform with more flexibility, transparency and real-time tracking data with centimeter-precision. The IoT duo will present Dex7 in a joint German language webinar on 15 September. Click here to register.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005041/en/

DextraData relies on real-time locating system from Quuppa for IoT. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dex7 offers a flexible solution that enables structured data exchange within and between systems, devices and any other information sources. The solution localizes and visualizes existing machines and other assets as well as sensor data generated in real time. The information obtained creates transparency in the device landscape, supports controlling and the cost-efficient use of resources. In this way, the data can be used for result-oriented investment planning.

Quuppa: Named a Visionary by Gartner

Founded in 2012 as a spin-off of the Nokia Research Center, Quuppa has been combining high-quality Bluetooth positioning technology to accurately locate assets and people. At the beginning of 2020, Quuppa was positioned as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.

"With Quuppa, we have found a partner who convinced us with the quality of its algorithms and the open design. These are the attributes that make Dex7 the perfect IoT solution for our customers," says Thomas Ulrich, Director Software Business Applications.

"We consider DextraData to be a respected traditional company in the German IT industry and which stands above all for innovation and transformation. The strong partnership with us will enable companies to digitalize their business and processes in an efficient and sustainable way," comments Thomas Hasselman, CMO of Quuppa.

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global," Tim Zimmerman, Annette Zimmermann, 13 January 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005041/en/

Contacts:

Björn Seum

bjoern.seum@dextradata.com