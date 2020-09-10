Iasol has developed a new way to protect solar plants in windy conditions. The Spanish developer said the solution barely has an impact on project costs or output, while preventing expensive damages.From pv magazine Spain Single-axis trackers with two panels in vertical configurations are the most common designs for large-scale PV plants. However, such installations are particularly vulnerable to strong gusts of wind, which could have a negative impact on tracker structures. Iasol has designed a technical solution to reduce the risk associated with heavy wind. The Spanish PV developer claims that ...

