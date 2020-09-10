The transnational West African Power Pool is seeking consultants for an environmental impact study as well as transaction advisors for a project under development since October.The West African Power Pool of the Economic Community of West African States has issued two tenders for consultants for the development of a 150 MW solar power plant which could be linked to energy storage. The regional power grid, through a tender which closes its expressions-of-interest phase on September 21, is seeking consultants to draw up an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the solar park. A separate ...

