The UCITS shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 14 September 2020. ISIN DK0061149036 ------------------------------------------------------- Name Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL) ------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Capital Associations ------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 203338 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name ACKEHY ------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=790524